Chicago takes on Dallas on 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (13-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (22-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Dallas as losers of three straight games.

Article continues below ...

The Mavericks are 10-8 on their home court. Dallas is third in the league averaging 116.6 points and shooting 45.9 percent.

The Bulls are 6-10 on the road. Chicago allows 106.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 29.4 points while shooting 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. Seth Curry has averaged 12.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 10.1 points per game. Zach LaVine has averaged 26.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 103.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 11 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Isaiah Roby: day to day (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

Bulls: Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle).