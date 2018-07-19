Chicago Bulls sign guard Antonio Blakeney to NBA contract
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Antonio Blakeney to an NBA contract.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2017, Blakeney signed a two-way deal with the Bulls and averaged 7.9 points in 19 games while splitting time between Chicago and the G League’s Windy City Bulls. He was the G League’s Rookie of the Year, averaging 32.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists
The Bulls announced the move Thursday.
