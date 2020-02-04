Charlotte visits Houston after Harden’s 40-point game

Charlotte Hornets (16-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (31-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on the Charlotte Hornets after James Harden scored 40 points in the Rockets’ 117-109 win over the Pelicans.

The Rockets are 17-7 in home games. Houston is 19-9 against opponents below .500.

The Hornets are 8-18 on the road. Charlotte is 6-23 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.5 rebounds per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 35.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon has averaged 19.3 points and collected 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets scoring 18 points and collecting 4.5 rebounds. Cody Zeller is shooting 46.3 percent and has averaged 10 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, nine steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 96.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Russell Westbrook: day to day (thumb), Nene: out (adductor strain), Clint Capela: out (heel).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (ankle).