Charlotte takes on Indiana, seeks 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (19-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hornets play Indiana.

The Pacers are 21-16 in conference matchups. Indiana has a 24-9 record against teams under .500.

The Hornets have gone 13-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 102.6 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two teams 115-104 on Jan. 6. T.J. Warren scored 36 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.4 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 17.6 points and is adding 3.6 rebounds. Miles Bridges is shooting 45.0 percent and has averaged 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 105.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 99.5 points, 45 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: out (hip), Victor Oladipo: out (back).

Hornets: None listed.