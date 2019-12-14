Charlotte plays Indiana on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (12-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hornets take on Indiana.

Article continues below ...

The Pacers are 12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 105 points and holding opponents to 44 percent shooting.

The Hornets have gone 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 122-120 in the last meeting on Nov. 5. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 35 points, and T.J. Warren led Indiana with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.7 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from beyond the arc. Warren has averaged 20.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 52.0 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Graham leads the Hornets averaging 19.9 points and has added 3.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Terry Rozier has averaged 16.5 points and added six rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Hornets: Nicolas Batum: day to day (hand), Marvin Williams: day to day (knee).