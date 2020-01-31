Charlotte faces San Antonio on 5-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (16-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (21-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits San Antonio looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Spurs are 13-12 in home games. San Antonio ranks seventh in the league shooting 36.7 percent from downtown led by LaMarcus Aldridge shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets have gone 8-17 away from home. Charlotte averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 6-17 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Spurs and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 11.8 points while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. Bryn Forbes is averaging two made 3-pointers and 9.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 18.2 points and has added 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Terry Rozier has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 98.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, six steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (thumb).

Hornets: None listed.