Charlotte faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (13-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of six games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 6-20 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland has a 0-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets are 9-14 in conference matchups. Charlotte ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 100-98 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 23 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sexton is shooting 48.6 percent and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets scoring 18.9 points and collecting 3.9 rebounds. Rozier has averaged 16.1 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 34.9 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 98.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Hornets: None listed.