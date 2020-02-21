Charlotte faces Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight victory

Brooklyn Nets (25-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Hornets are 13-20 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 4-23 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nets are 17-17 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won 113-108 in the last meeting on Dec. 11. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 40 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier has averaged 17.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Graham has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Dinwiddie is averaging 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Nets. Caris LeVert has averaged 17.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 101.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).