Celtics take on the Thunder, aim for 7th straight win

Boston Celtics (36-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (32-20, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 17-10 in home games. Oklahoma City is 12-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics are 14-10 in road games. Boston is 11-5 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder has averaged 23.3 points and added four rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 22.1 points and has added 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Kemba Walker has averaged 14.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 27.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 114.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 117 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (hip), Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot), Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle).