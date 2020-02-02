Celtics play the Hawks, look for 4th straight win

Boston Celtics (33-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta.

The Hawks are 7-24 in conference matchups. Atlanta averages 43.2 rebounds per game and is 1-25 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Celtics are 22-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is 22-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 109-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 24 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 29 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. John Collins has averaged 22.5 points and collected 10.9 rebounds while shooting 63.4 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Marcus Smart ranks second on the Celtics averaging 4.8 assists while scoring 12.4 points per game. Gordon Hayward has averaged 18.5 points and totaled 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 44 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (calf), Cameron Reddish: day to day (concussion protocol), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: out (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (ankle), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (hip), Enes Kanter: day to day (hip).