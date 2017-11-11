Celtics beat Hornets 90-87 for 11th straight victory

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin each had 16 points and the Boston Celtics overcame an injury to Kyrie Irving to beat the Charlotte Hornets 90-87 on Friday night for their 11th straight victory.

Terry Rozier had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, playing an increased role after Irving left in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. Jaylen Brown added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics center Aron Baynes’ elbow inadvertently struck Irving when Baynes was landing after a rebound attempt. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted back to the locker room. Irving was ruled out for the rest of the game while he was monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 20 points and 11 assists.

THUNDER 120, CLIPPERS 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Paul George scored 42 points and Oklahoma City beat Los Angeles to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George’s highest points total since joining the Thunder in an offseason trade. He made 13 of 22 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, and Blake Griffin had 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

BUCKS 94, SPURS 87

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a victory over San Antonio in Eric Bledsoe’s debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix. Bledsoe made his first attempt, a runner from 13 feet, and he finished with 13 points and seven assists on 6-for-15 shooting.

Antetokounmpo elevated to the rim for a series of layups and dunks in shooting 12 or 24. San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

PISTONS 111, HAWKS 104

DETROIT (AP) – Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high seven assists, and Reggie Jackson made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to lift Detroit past Atlanta.

The Central Division-leading Pistons won for the seventh time in eight games. Detroit (9-3) is off to its best start since 2005-06, when the Pistons went 10-2 and ended up winning 64 games.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and 11 assists for Atlanta. At 2-10, the Hawks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

MAGIC 128, SUNS 112

PHOENIX (AP) – Aaron Gordon scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to help Orlando beat Phoenix.

Terrence Ross and reserve Jonathon Simmons scored 17 points apiece and Evan Fournier had 14 for the Magic. They have won two straight to reach 8-4, their best start in five seasons.

Alex Len had 21 points and 13 rebounds, TJ Warren had 20 points and rookie forward Josh Jackson had a career-high 18 points for the Suns. They have lost five straight to drop to 4-9.

PACERS 105, BULLS 87

CHICAGO (AP) – Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and Indiana beat Chicago to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Bobby Portis led Chicago with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

NETS 101, TRAIL BLAZERS 97

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – D’Angelo Russell had 21 points, DeMarre Carroll added 16 and Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak to Portland.

Allen Crabbe added 12 points for Brooklyn in his first trip back to Portland since he was traded to the Nets in the offseason.

Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 21 points, and Damian Lillard added 19.

HEAT 84, JAZZ 74

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Dion Waiters scored 21 points and Miami rallied to beat Utah.

Goran Dragic had 18 points for Miami, and Tyler Johnson finished with 11.

Rodney Hood had 19 points for Utah.

