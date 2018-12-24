Pacers beat sluggish Wizards 105-89

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and the Boston Celtics ended a three-game skid with a 119-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Al Horford returned after missing seven games with a sore left knee and had 10 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes. Marcus Morris had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Boston was coming off a 120-107 loss at home to Milwaukee on Friday, which prompted a closed-door meeting in the locker room. The Celtics came out Sunday looking much more like the team that had won eight straight before the skid.

The Celtics never trailed, shot 50 percent and outrebounded the Hornets 47-37.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 21 points.

NETS 111, SUNS 103

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, D’Angelo Russell had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Brooklyn beat weary Phoenix.

The Suns, with a short turnaround after a 149-146 triple-overtime loss in Washington a night earlier, dropped their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodions Kurucs from Latvia added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets. They bounced back from a loss to Indiana on Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Rookie Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Suns, shooting 13 of 16 from the field. Devin Booker had 25 points and nine assists, but was just 6 for 16 through three quarters while the Suns fell well behind, a night after he played 55 minutes.

KINGS 122, PELICANS 117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Buddy Hield scored 28 points and Sacramento overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 points, and De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and 11 assists.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday added 27 points, six assists and seven rebounds. New Orleans has lost four straight and 12 of 17.

PACERS 105, WIZARDS 89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Indiana beat sluggish Washington.

The Wizards were coming off a triple-overtime victory over Phoenix in Washington the previous night. They shot a season-low 36.8 percent.

Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half. Markieff Morris led the Wizards with 16 points.

HAWKS 98, PISTONS 95

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Len had 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Vince Carter had a season-best 18 points, and Atlanta held off Detroit for its third straight victory.

Langston Galloway led Detroit with 18 points, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds. The Pistons have lost nine of 11.

HEAT 115, MAGIC 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Miami beat Orlando to give Erik Spoelstra his 500th coaching victory.

Justise Winslow added 22 points and Josh Richardson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. Spoelstra, Miami’s coach since the 2008-09 season, has a career record of 500-336 and has won two NBA titles. Evan Fournier scored 17 points for the Magic.

BULLS 112, CAVALIERS 92

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Chicago won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Cleveland.

Markkanen had 14 points in the third quarter, including a four-point play late in the period that sparked an 18-5 run in the game between the teams that began the tied for last in the Eastern Conference. Larry Nance Jr. led Cleveland with 20 points.