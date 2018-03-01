Cavs suspend guard J.R Smith 1 game for detrimental conduct

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been suspended one game by the team for detrimental conduct.

Coach Tyronn Lue gave no further specifics about the punishment. Smith will serve the penalty on Thursday night as the Cavs host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith attended Thursday’s morning shootaround, but the team did not announce his suspension until two hours before tip-off.

Article continues below ...

”He was great this morning,” said Lue, who will start Rodney Hood in Smith’s place. ”Something happened after shootaround, so, that’s all the details I’m going to give to you. He’ll be ready for tomorrow and be ready to go on Saturday (against Denver).”

Smith has started 56 games, averaging 8.3 points, and is shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers.

The 14-year veteran has struggled much of this season, but he had been playing better lately. Smith sat out the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s win over Brooklyn.

Smith was acquired in 2014 in a trade with the New York Knicks and has been a key contributor during Cleveland’s run of three straight NBA Finals.