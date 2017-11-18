Cavs guard Shumpert to miss week with sore knee

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will miss a week with a left knee injury, the latest setback for a Cleveland point guard.

With Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas out with injuries, Shumpert has been starting for the Cavs, who won their fourth straight on Friday night, 118-113 in overtime.

Shumpert started in the win over the Los Angeles Clippers but left in the second quarter with a sore knee and didn’t return. The team said Saturday that imaging tests revealed swelling in Shumpert’s knee and he will undergo treatment for a week.

Veteran Jose Calderon came off the bench and played for the first time since Nov. 1, and coach Tyronn Lue used LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at the point. Wade finished with 23 points in 37 minutes.

Shumpert is averaging just 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, but he’s been invaluable while filling in for Rose and Thomas.

