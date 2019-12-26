Cavaliers play the Celtics, look for 4th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (21-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

The Celtics are 14-4 in conference games. Boston is the leader in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 103.2 points and holding opponents to 43.3 percent shooting.

The Cavaliers are 6-18 in conference matchups. Cleveland is 3-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 110-88 on Dec. 9. Kemba Walker scored 22 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Celtics with 3.8 made 3-pointers and averages 22.6 points while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.5 points and collected 7.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.8 points and has added 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Kevin Love has averaged 9.7 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, seven steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: day to day (eye).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).