Capela leads Houston against Oklahoma City after a 22-22 outing

Houston Rockets (25-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-16, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder after Clint Capela’s 22-point, 22-rebound outing in the Rockets’ 122-115 win against the Hawks.

The Thunder have gone 14-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 43.5 rebounds per game and is 16-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Rockets are 14-7 in conference matchups. Houston averages 119.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 116-112 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. James Harden led Houston with 40 points, and Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schroder is second on the Thunder with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 18.5 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Steven Adams has averaged 11.9 rebounds and added 13.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 7.6 assists while scoring 38.5 points per game. Capela has averaged 11.1 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 110.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (calf).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).