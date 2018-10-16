Bulls announce deal with Zenni, will wear sponsorship patch

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and Zenni Optical have announced a five-year deal that makes the online eyewear retailer the first company to place a sponsorship patch on the franchise’s jersey.

The patch will be on the left breast of the team’s jerseys, starting with the opener at Philadelphia on Thursday. Chicago’s first home game is against Detroit on Saturday.

The agreement announced Tuesday also encompasses marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets and signage at the United Center.