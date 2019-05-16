Bucks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Milwaukee leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous matchup 108-100. Brook Lopez scored 29 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in defeat for Toronto.

The Bucks are 33-8 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26 assists per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.9.

The Raptors are 36-16 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Leonard averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Leonard leads the Raptors averaging 26.6 points and is adding 7.3 rebounds. Pascal Siakam has averaged 19.1 points and totaled 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 103.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.9 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 116 points, 52.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 39.6 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out for season (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), D.J. Wilson: out (ankle).

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: day to day (back spasms), Patrick McCaw: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).