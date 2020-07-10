NBA players and team personnel this week began to arrive at the NBA bubble on the campus of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. And so far, there’s been an endless supply of humorous content for fans to feast on via the players.

Take Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid for instance, known for his easy going personality. He arrived in Orlando wearing not only a mask and gloves, but a full hazmat suit.

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E Article continues below ... — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

If there is one person who will certainly be taking social distancing seriously during his time in the bubble, apparently, it’s Embiid.

Unlike Embiid, Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. didn’t wait until landing in Orlando to start the shenanigans. He took to Instagram to have a photoshoot of his own in the airplane bathroom, much to the chagrin of teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Dame and CJ flamed Gary Trent Jr. for having a photoshoot on the team plane 😂 (via @gtrentjr) pic.twitter.com/0FoIYPHLpo — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 10, 2020

Quite the second-year player mistake, Gary.

While there have been a few complaints about the living conditions and rules inside the bubble, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley appears to be more than comfortable in the hotel environment.

“The bubble is what you make it, man… I got the sage going on here, a nice little view here, electronic system here, and I got them white tees. Y’all get at me.”

Houston Rockets forward DeMarre Carroll seems to share Beverly’s sentiments, not understanding the complaints about the living conditions inside the bubble, specifically when it comes to the food.

It was just Tuesday that the internet went crazy after Troy Daniels shared this picture of his dinner from the first night in Orlando.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Carroll, for one, was not onboard.

“Man they on Instagram capping man talking about the food. That’s solid cooking where I come from, man. You got the chicken, you got the salad, you got the green beans. Come on, man… Where I’m from, this good cooking right here.”

No complaints from DeMarre Carroll about the NBA bubble's menu. (🎥: @DeMarreCarroll1) pic.twitter.com/nt2xtCCkPu — theScore (@theScore) July 10, 2020

But if there’s one player who was has been the star so far in Orlando, it’s newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith.

Smith was, sarcastically, impressed by the food options on the menu in Orlando, reading them off to his followers on Instagram live (This video contains profanity).

JR Smith reading the food menu for the NBA campus 😂 NSFW (via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/AvjGAA65YM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2020

Once the food arrived, Smith and his Laker teammates shared a few laughs in the hotel hallway (This video contains profanity).

JR and the Lakers inside the bubble 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8ioCuS6xuq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 10, 2020

Here’s to hoping that the players continue to keep the public up to date and provide even more laughs as the season continues.