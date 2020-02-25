Brooklyn visits Washington following Beal’s 55-point outing

Brooklyn Nets (26-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (20-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Brooklyn Nets after Bradley Beal scored 55 points in the Wizards’ 137-134 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The Wizards have gone 14-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 120.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Nets are 18-18 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Wizards won the last matchup between these two squads 113-107 on Feb. 1. Beal scored 34 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal has averaged 30.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura has averaged 5.3 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

DeAndre Jordan leads the Nets with 9.8 rebounds and averages 8.3 points. Jarrett Allen is shooting 62.0 percent and has averaged 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 50.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: day to day (foot), Davis Bertans: day to day (knee), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).