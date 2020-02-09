Brooklyn visits Indiana on 3-game road slide

Brooklyn Nets (23-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn travels to Indiana looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Article continues below ...

The Pacers are 19-14 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is sixth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 7.3.

The Nets have gone 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is third in the league with 48.1 rebounds per game. DeAndre Jordan leads the Nets with 9.7.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Nets 115-86 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 24 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie paced Brooklyn scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon leads the Pacers with 7.3 assists and scores 16.8 points per game. T.J. McConnell has averaged 7.8 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Dinwiddie is second on the Nets scoring 21 points and collecting 3.4 rebounds. Caris LeVert has averaged 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: day to day (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).