Brooklyn visits Boston, looks to stop road losing streak

Brooklyn Nets (26-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (41-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Boston looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Celtics are 7-5 in division games. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46 rebounds. Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.0 boards.

The Nets are 5-9 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 112-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 32 points, and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 23.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown has averaged 16.5 points and collected 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dinwiddie leads the Nets averaging 6.8 assists while scoring 20.9 points per game. Caris LeVert has averaged 21.9 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 48.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 50.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).