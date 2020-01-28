Brooklyn hosts Detroit on home losing streak

Detroit Pistons (17-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (19-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on Detroit looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Nets are 13-14 in conference matchups. Brooklyn averages 48.2 rebounds per game and is 15-7 when outrebounding opponents.

The Pistons are 12-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Pistons 121-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 25. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 45 points, and Derrick Rose paced Detroit scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Nets. Caris LeVert has averaged 12.3 points and 2.9 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Svi Mykhailiuk ranks second on the Pistons averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.9 points per game and shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc. Andre Drummond has averaged 13 points and totaled 11.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: day to day (personal), Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (finger).

Pistons: Tony Snell: day to day (illness), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).