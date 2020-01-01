Brooklyn faces Dallas on 3-game road slide

Brooklyn Nets (16-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Dallas looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Mavericks have gone 9-7 in home games. Dallas has a 13-3 record against teams under .500.

The Nets are 7-10 in road games. Brooklyn is second in the NBA with 48.9 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Maxi Kleber is shooting 50.4 percent and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 23 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Nets. DeAndre Jordan has averaged 11.2 rebounds and added 7.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 52.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 40.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Isaiah Roby: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (hamstring), Ryan Broekhoff: day to day (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (wrist/back).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring), David Nwaba: out for season (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).