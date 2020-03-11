Boston plays Milwaukee, seeks 5th straight road win

Boston Celtics (43-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (53-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Celtics take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 34-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee scores 118.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 27-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 42-14 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 128-123 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, and Kemba Walker led Boston with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is third on the Bucks with 4.1 assists and scores 21.1 points per game. Brook Lopez has averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 33.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics scoring 23.6 points and collecting 7.1 rebounds. Daniel Theis is shooting 63.4 percent and has averaged 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 41.7 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), George Hill: out (adductor), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (knee).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring), Robert Williams III: day to day (back).