Boston plays Indiana for conference showdown

Boston Celtics (42-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (39-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics face off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Article continues below ...

The Pacers have gone 24-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 21-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Celtics are 26-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has a 26-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 122-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points, and Kemba Walker led Boston with 44 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Holiday ranks second on the Pacers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.4 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 12.2 rebounds and added 18.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.4 points per game and shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Daniel Theis has averaged eight rebounds and added 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 107.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (toe), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hip), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring).