Boston and Charlotte face off for conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (13-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -13; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics host Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.

The Celtics have gone 12-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 8-4 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 9-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 3.1.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 108-87 on Nov. 7. Jayson Tatum scored 23 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 7.0 rebounds and averages 7.8 points. Walker has averaged 24.8 points and totaled 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.2 points per game and shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 35.6 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 45 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 102.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: out (eye), Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (finger).