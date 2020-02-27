Booker and the Suns take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (19-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-35, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Detroit Pistons. Booker currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Suns are 11-19 in home games. Phoenix has a 2-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 8-21 in road games. Detroit has a 15-38 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The Pistons won the last meeting between these two teams 116-108 on Feb. 5. Andre Drummond scored 31 points to help lead Detroit to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.1 rebounds and averages 19.1 points. Booker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Christian Wood leads the Pistons with 6.0 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Sekou Doumbouya has averaged 3.6 rebounds and added 6.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (left knee), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).