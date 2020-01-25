Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (19-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-24, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.7 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-15 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 55.3 points in the paint. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies scoring 10.8.

The Suns are 10-20 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks second in the league with 27.2 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 9.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 121-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Valanciunas led Memphis with 30 points, and Booker led Phoenix with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 2.7 made 3-pointers and averages 18 points while shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 11.9 rebounds and averages 17.1 points. Booker has averaged 30.5 points and totaled 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (hip).