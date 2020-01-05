Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (14-22, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-21, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns square off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Suns are 9-17 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 4-12 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.3 rebounds per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 115-108 in their last meeting on Dec. 11. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 27 points, and Frank Kaminsky paced Phoenix scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson leads the Suns averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.5 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Booker has averaged 21.7 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 6.6 assists while scoring 17.8 points per game. Jae Crowder has averaged 3.3 assists and scored 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 111 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Grizzlies: None listed.