Booker and the Suns face the Jazz

Phoenix Suns (23-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz. Booker is 10th in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Jazz are 21-15 in conference games. Utah is 24-8 against opponents with a losing record.

The Suns are 13-24 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 2-7 in one-possession games.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Suns 96-95 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 29 points, and Booker paced Phoenix scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 14.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 21.1 points and totaled 3.2 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.2 rebounds and averages 19 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22 assists, 4.3 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).