Beal, Washington set for matchup with Philadelphia

Washington Wizards (8-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Philadelphia. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 17-5 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Wizards are 4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 7-19 when scoring more than 100 points.

The Wizards won the last meeting between these two teams 119-113 on Dec. 5. Rui Hachimura scored 27 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.1 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Joel Embiid has averaged 11 rebounds and added 19.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 27.9 points and has added 4.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 116.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).