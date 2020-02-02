Beal and the Wizards face the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (11-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Golden State. He’s fifth in the league averaging 28.8 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 11-11 in home games. Washington averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 9-25 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Warriors have gone 4-22 away from home. Golden State averages 43.6 rebounds per game and is 4-28 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Wizards and Warriors match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards scoring 28.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Davis Bertans is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors averaging 23.8 points and has added 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Alec Burks has averaged 15.5 points and collected 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 119 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Jordan McRae: day to day (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: day to day (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).