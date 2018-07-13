BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

SATURDAY, July 14

GLF–BRITISH OPEN-SPIETH

The scenes were nothing alike and wildly similar. If Seve Ballesteros was the ”Car Park Champion” in 1979 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a tee shot so far to the right that came to rest in a parking lot, then Jordan Spieth is the ”Driving Range Champion” from Royal Birkdale last year. For all the great putts Spieth made to win the claret jug, the crucial moment was summed up with a question: ”Is the range out-of-bounds?” By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by noon Saturday.

WITH: GLF–British Open-Carnoustie Capsules.

MONDAY, July 16

OVERWATCH LEAGUE-WINNING WILPONS

NEW YORK –Mets COO Jeff Wilpon is primed to win a championship this summer- in esports. The Wilpon-owned New York Excelsior have been a juggernaut during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, and Wilpon is being praised for his leadership of the video game club. His roster, comprised mostly of South Korean players, is the top seed entering the playoffs and a heavy favorite to win the league’s first Grand Final in Brooklyn on July 27 and 28. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMNG: 1000 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

BKN–NBA-THE NEXT REFS

LAS VEGAS – A half-hour after their Summer League game ended in Las Vegas, the three referees who worked the contest know their night’s work is just beginning. For the next two hours, they’ll be shown what they did right and wrong by a senior NBA ref – all part of intensive pregame and postgame classes that the league believes will ultimately show who is ready to make the jump to the big-time. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 12 p.m. Monday.

TUESDAY, July 17

BKN–NBA-BETTING

LAS VEGAS – When sports betting comes to your state, the NBA will be ready. The league changed its software systems a year ago to what essentially is the highest-tech stat-collection plan on the market today, and that means data can be processed faster than ever before – which will be vital to bettors making in-game plays. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

BBO–ALL-STAR MEMORIES

WASHINGTON – How my dad got us front-row tickets to the 1969 All-Star Game at RFK Stadium, that’s still a mystery to me. I do know that thanks to Steve Carlton, I got a lot of neat autographs. And because of Johnny Bench, I wound with a very cool souvenir I never saw coming. By AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

THURSDAY, July 19

BBO–SECOND-HALF LOOKAHEAD

It’s the haves and the have-nots as baseball returns after the All-Star break. The major league-leading Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and Mariners are all on pace for 100-plus wins, while the Orioles, White Sox and Royals are on track to lose more than 100. The Nationals were supposed to be one of the haves this year, but they are looking up at the surprising Phillies and Braves. And one trade for Manny Machado could remake the entire picture. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. Thursday.

