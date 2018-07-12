BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, July 13

BBO–WASHINGTON BASEBALL

WASHINGTON – The first letter Mark Lerner sent then-Commissioner Bud Selig after his family bought the Washington Nationals asked about hosting the All-Star Game in his hometown. The All-Star festivities coming to Washington are a celebration of baseball’s return to the nation’s capital 13 years ago. As Ryan Zimmerman and those around the Nationals for the past decade-plus know, D.C. had to rediscover the sport after so many years of not having a team. Now it’s a baseball town again. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 850 words, file photos by 2 p.m. Friday.

GLF–BRITISH OPEN-ARMOUR

Ryan Armour had the pedigree, and he nearly had a prestigious title to go with it. He was 2 up with two holes to play in the 1993 U.S. Junior Amateur when his opponent birdied the last two holes and won on the next hole. The opponent that day was Tiger Woods, and their careers went in wildly different directions. Woods is playing the British Open for the 20th time, and his name already is on the claret jug three times. Armour finally made it to his first major at age 41. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m. Friday.

WITH: GLF–British Open-Capsules. GLF–British Open-Trivia Quiz.

SATURDAY, July 14

GLF–BRITISH OPEN-SPIETH

The scenes were nothing alike and wildly similar. If Seve Ballesteros was the ”Car Park Champion” in 1979 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a tee shot so far to the right that came to rest in a parking lot, then Jordan Spieth is the ”Driving Range Champion” from Royal Birkdale last year. For all the great putts Spieth made to win the claret jug, the crucial moment was summed up with a question: ”Is the range out-of-bounds?” By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by noon Saturday.

WITH: GLF–British Open-Carnoustie Capsules.

MONDAY, July 16

OVERWATCH LEAGUE-WINNING WILPONS

NEW YORK -Mets COO Jeff Wilpon is primed to win a championship this summer- in esports. The Wilpon-owned New York Excelsior have been a juggernaut during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, and Wilpon is being praised for his leadership of the video game club. His roster, comprised mostly of South Korean players, is the top seed entering the playoffs and a heavy favorite to win the league’s first Grand Final in Brooklyn on July 27 and 28. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMNG: 1000 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

BKN–NBA-THE NEXT REFS

LAS VEGAS – A half-hour after their Summer League game ended in Las Vegas, the three referees who worked the contest know their night’s work is just beginning. For the next two hours, they’ll be shown what they did right and wrong by a senior NBA ref – all part of intensive pregame and postgame classes that the league believes will ultimately show who is ready to make the jump to the big-time. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 12 p.m. Monday.

TUESDAY, July 17

BKN–NBA-BETTING

LAS VEGAS – When sports betting comes to your state, the NBA will be ready. The league changed its software systems a year ago to what essentially is the highest-tech stat-collection plan on the market today, and that means data can be processed faster than ever before – which will be vital to bettors making in-game plays. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports