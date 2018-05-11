NEW YORK (AP) Basketball Without Borders is returning to India.

The NBA and FIBA announced Friday that Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018 will be held May 30-June 2 at The NBA Academy India in Delhi National Capital Region.

The event with the Basketball Federation of India will bring together top male and female players ages 17 and under to learn from NBA and FIBA players and coaches.

Former WNBA stars Jennifer Azzi and Ruth Riley also will oversee a development camp for female prospects. The NBA Academy India will host the camp as part of The NBA Academies Women’s Program on May 27-29.

Basketball Without Borders returns to India for the first time since 2008. It launched in 2001 and has reached more than 3,000 participants from 127 countries.

