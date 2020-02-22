Atlanta plays Dallas following Young’s 50-point outing

Dallas Mavericks (34-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Mavericks -6; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Trae Young scored 50 points in the Hawks’ 129-124 win against the Heat.

The Hawks are 10-17 in home games. Atlanta ranks fourth in the league with 50.3 points in the paint led by John Collins averaging 13.

The Mavericks have gone 19-8 away from home. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finney-Smith averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 123-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 27 points, and Collins led Atlanta with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 30.1 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Collins is shooting 65.4 percent and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.6 assists while scoring 29 points per game. Brunson is shooting 47.3 percent and has averaged 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (abdominal), De’Andre Hunter: out (personal).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).