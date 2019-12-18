Atlanta hosts Utah after Young’s 42-point game

Utah Jazz (16-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Utah Jazz after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 143-120 loss to the Knicks.

Article continues below ...

The Hawks are 3-10 in home games. Atlanta is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 5-8 on the road. Utah is 10-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 13.1 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.0 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.1 points per game and shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 24.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 46 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: day to day (illness).

Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).