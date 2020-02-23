Atlanta faces Philadelphia on 3-game road skid

Atlanta Hawks (17-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (35-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Hawks play Philadelphia.

Article continues below ...

The 76ers are 23-15 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 31-10 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Hawks have gone 9-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 6-25 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 127-117 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Trae Young led Atlanta with 39 points, and Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is shooting 46.2 percent and averaging 23.1 points. Tobias Harris has averaged 16.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 30 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. John Collins has averaged 24.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 64.8 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: day to day (back).

Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (abdominal), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (personal).