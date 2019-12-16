Atlanta faces New York on 4-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (6-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup with New York as losers of four in a row.

The Knicks are 2-15 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-10 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks have gone 3-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elfrid Payton leads the Knicks with 4.8 assists and scores 8.7 points per game. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 64.6 percent and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 27.8 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Jabari Parker has averaged 14.4 points and collected 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 108 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 99.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles), Allonzo Trier: out (concussion).

Hawks: None listed.