Schroder subs for Westbrook, leads Thunder to win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 32 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in his best game since spraining his right elbow nearly two weeks ago, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a six-game skid with a 107-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

After missing four of his first five shots, Davis hit his next eight, including two 3s and a two-handed reverse alley-oop jam, while on his way to his first 30-plus point game since New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.

Jrue Holiday had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while being guarded primarily by brother Justin. Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson each scored 12 points for New Orleans.

Zach LaVine scored 22 and Jabari Parker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped five of six games. Justin Holiday and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 17 points, and Carter had 11 rebounds.

LAKERS 114, TIMBERWOLVES 110

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 21 points in the final minutes of Los Angeles‘ victory over Minnesota.

Josh Hart scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram added 20 for the Lakers, who avenged a loss at Minnesota nine days earlier with a tenacious finish at Staples Center.

Kuzma’s fourth 3-pointer put the Lakers up 111-104 with 1:51 to play for their biggest lead of the night. Derrick Rose promptly hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Wolves, trimming the lead to one with 1:06 left.

Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 9.5 seconds left after two huge offensive rebounds by Tyson Chandler, who had nine boards in an auspicious Lakers debut. Rose missed a 3 under heavy defensive pressure from Chandler, and Hart hit two free throws to seal it.

Rose scored 31 points and Jimmy Butler added 24 for the Timberwolves, who dropped to 0-7 on the road this season with their fourth consecutive loss overall. Minnesota had won five straight over the Lakers.

James fell just shy of his 75th triple-double, but scored nine points in the fourth quarter.

RAPTORS 114, KINGS 105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 11 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and Toronto beat Sacramento to improve the NBA’s best record to 11-1.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry added 16 points and eight assists for the Raptors.

Toronto has won five straight since its lone loss this season at Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

Leonard sat out the previous two games and got off to a sluggish start early against the Kings before helping Toronto pull away.

The two-time All-Star scored 10 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third, including a soaring, one-handed dunk through traffic. Toronto has won three straight against the Kings.

Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield scored 24 points apiece for Sacramento.

THUNDERS 95, CAVALIERS 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 28 points in replacing injured star Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City beat Cleveland.

Westbrook sprained his left ankle Monday, but the Thunder withstood Cleveland’s fourth-quarter run without the two-time MVP to win its sixth straight game after starting the season 0-4.

Cleveland (1-10) rallied from an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to go ahead. Oklahoma City led 78-67 before the Cavaliers went on a 13-0 run. J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver each hit two 3-pointers and the Cavaliers led 80-78 with 7:02 remaining. Alex Abrines‘ 3-pointer from the corner gave the Thunder the lead for good with 4:31 to play.

Paul George added 18 points for Oklahoma City. Cleveland rookie point guard Collin Sexton made his first career start, with George Hill out with a sore right shoulder. Sexton had 15 points in a career-high 42 minutes.

HEAT 95, SPURS 88

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had 29 points, 20 rebounds and an NBA season-high nine blocked shots, and Miami snapped a four-year drought against San Antonio.

Wayne Ellington scored 20 points, and Justise Winslow added 16. Miami was down to an eight-man rotation for the second half because of injuries and Dwyane Wade missing the game for personal reasons.

The Heat had dropped their last nine regular-season games to the Spurs — and 11 consecutive games overall in the series, when factoring in the 2014 NBA Finals. Patty Mills had 20 points for San Antonio.

PISTONS 103, MAGIC 96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds and Detroit beat Orlando to snap a five-game losing streak.

Blake Griffin added 20 points, Reggie Jackson had 15, and Stanley Johnson 13. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points, and D.J. Augustin had 16.

Fournier hit three straight shots and Aaron Gordon added a dunk to pull Orlando to 94-93 with 2:58 left. Griffin made two free throws to start a 9-0 run that Jackson finished with a 3-pointer and a layup.

76ERS 100, PACERS 94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 20 points and Ben Simmons nearly had a triple double to lead Philadelphia past Indiana for its first road victory of the season.

Simmons had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help Philadelphia end a five-game losing streak on the road. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 36 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

JAZZ 117, MAVERICKS 102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his return from an ankle injury and Utah beat Dallas to end a four-game skid.

Mitchell also had seven assists and five rebounds, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Alec Burks added 18 points off the bench. Utah earned its first home win of the season after opening with four straight home losses for the first time since 1974-75.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 24 points.

KNICKS 112, HAWKS 107

ATLANTA (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half, reserve Enes Kanter added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and New York beat Atlanta.

In a matchup of rebuilding clubs, Allonzo Trier finished with 16 points and Noah Vonleh had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help New York snap a two-game skid.

Omari Spellman scored 18 points for the Hawks. They have lost two straight and six of seven.

GRIZZLIES 89, NUGGETS 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol scored 20 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, to lead Memphis past Denver.

The Nuggets had a chance after Gasol’s foul shots, but Nikola Jokic’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and Denver’s rebound tip also was off the mark. Denver had won five straight.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also had 20 points for Memphis. Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 20.