Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 48-point outing

Los Angeles Lakers (24-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points in the Bucks’ 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.

The Bucks are 13-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Eric Bledsoe averaging 5.7.

The Lakers are 14-2 on the road. Los Angeles is 18-1 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.8 rebounds per game.

The Bucks and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.4 percent and averaging 31.7 points. Khris Middleton has averaged 18 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LeBron James has shot 49.8 percent and is averaging 25.9 points for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 9.4 points and totaled 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.9 points, 51.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Dragan Bender: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg).

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle).