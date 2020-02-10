Andrew Wiggins has a new lease on basketball life with the Warriors

When Andrew Wiggins was drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he was expected to be a franchise-altering talent that would develop into a perennial All-Star.

Six years later, Wiggins is now a member of the Golden State Warriors, and the expectations couldn’t be further from where they were when he entered the league.

Now, he’s a “fit guy.”

But if he proves to be the right fit, Wiggins has a second chance to prove his worth, salvage his legacy, and extend the Warriors’ title window, all at once.

It’s unfair to call Wiggins a bust. He’s proven to be a capable scorer and he won Rookie of the Year in 2015.

His career numbers aren’t anything to sneeze at, but there has always been a belief he could offer more, considering he has yet to make an All-Star appearance and has only made one playoff appearance.

Now, he joins a championship core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, a group that when healthy could contend for the Western Conference crown without Wiggins.

Why is Broussard referencing Nick Wright, you ask?

That’s why.

It’s unfair to expect Wiggins to replace the void left behind by Kevin Durant, but there is reason to believe that he can fit in well next to Curry and Thompson, contrary to Wright’s feelings.

The Warriors’ offense will offer Wiggins the most space he has played in so far in his career, and his best attributes are his athleticism and slashing ability.

In his Warriors debut on Sunday, Golden State fans got a glimpse into what Wiggins can provide in his debut, showing flashes of what made him the top pick a few short years ago.

He won’t be asked to come in and be a savior – or a leader – for the Warriors. He’ll be asked to score and play defense.

Nothing more, nothing less.

It’s still too early to tell what Wiggins will be in Golden State, but for a franchise that prides itself on being “lightyears” ahead of the rest of the NBA, they took a calculated risk.

And even though some (Nick Wright) are skeptical…

…the Warriors, with the addition of Wiggins, have a path back to the top of the Western Conference next season upon Curry and Thompson’s return.

This is a new lease on basketball life for Wiggins.

What he does with it could determine the fate of the NBA’s most recent dynasty.