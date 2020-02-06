NBA Trade Deadline: Does Andre Iguodala push the Miami Heat into title contention?

Pat Riley is betting on veterans instead of verticals.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala – in his 16th season – was the prized possession of the NBA trade deadline, much-desired for his veteran leadership and championship experience.

But does experience help take you to the Finals, or just come in handy when you get there?

In this case, it’s the latter.

Iguodala has had an interesting career and a unique effect on the NBA in recent years.

He helped Golden State to five straight Finals berths from 2014-2019, and won a Finals MVP in 2015, over the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Nothing to sneeze at.

But during those five Finals runs with Golden State, Iguodala started a combined 21 of 350 regular season games in which he was available, and 33 of 97 playoff games.

In the playoffs, he did average a solid 29 minutes per game, but his impact was mostly felt on the defensive end.

He only averaged 8.8 points in those five playoff campaigns.

Iggy isn’t the only piece that the Miami added. Also joining the Heat are Jae Crowder – who averaged 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds with Memphis this season – as well as Solomon Hill.

Miami is also chasing veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who is averaging 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

They also off-loaded Justice Winslow and the mercurial Dion Waiters, both of whom now land in Memphis.

Seems like a few good moves for the Heat, who will undoubtedly be better, be more mature, and have one of the most experienced rosters in the NBA.

But does experience beat Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Milwaukee is on a different stratosphere than not only its East rivals, but most of its challengers in the West.

Can Iguodala help Miami enter the conversation with the NBA’s best team? Will his defensive effort – again, at age 36 – be able to make things difficult for Giannis?

Plus we haven’t seen Iguodala at all this season. He’s refused to play for Memphis since the season began, which the Grizzlies have taken notice of, might we add.

This is great stuff from Dillon Brooks.

Amazing.

Iguodala should – and will – move the needle for Miami.

He just won’t move it far enough.