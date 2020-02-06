Pat Riley is betting on veterans instead of verticals.

Andre Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach! 😎 The veteran has agreed to a 2-year, $30M extension with the Heat (per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/rOoCHHu1vu Article continues below ... — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 6, 2020

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala – in his 16th season – was the prized possession of the NBA trade deadline, much-desired for his veteran leadership and championship experience.

But does experience help take you to the Finals, or just come in handy when you get there?

In this case, it’s the latter.

"Pat Riley's got a B-list Big 3 now, might even be C+ list. We all love Jimmy Butler, but Iguodala and Gallinari are the other 2. I keep reaching back for the Iggy of old. All I can remember from the Finals last year was he was just broken down." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rzmHjj50y6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2020

Iguodala has had an interesting career and a unique effect on the NBA in recent years.

He helped Golden State to five straight Finals berths from 2014-2019, and won a Finals MVP in 2015, over the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Nothing to sneeze at.

.@getnickwright: What Iggy instantly adds is top of the league level maturity & playoff experience.@SIChrisMannix: No matter what happens in the next 12 hours, the winner of the trade deadline is Andre Iguodala. He played golf for 6 months & now has a 2-year, $30M contract. pic.twitter.com/ljk7rhobz2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

But during those five Finals runs with Golden State, Iguodala started a combined 21 of 350 regular season games in which he was available, and 33 of 97 playoff games.

In the playoffs, he did average a solid 29 minutes per game, but his impact was mostly felt on the defensive end.

He only averaged 8.8 points in those five playoff campaigns.

.@ShannonSharpe on what Andre Iguodala's signing means for the Miami Heat: "They're not a threat. Even with Iggy, they're the 4th best team. Basically, what they're hoping for is to avoid the Milwaukee Bucks until the Eastern Conference Finals." pic.twitter.com/EOriWobKMQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2020

Iggy isn’t the only piece that the Miami added. Also joining the Heat are Jae Crowder – who averaged 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds with Memphis this season – as well as Solomon Hill.

Miami is also chasing veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who is averaging 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

"Pat-bleeping-Riley, America. He had a good playing career, had a Hall of Fame coaching career, and I would argue has been even better as an executive. Seemingly w/ no assets, they get Jimmy Butler. Now, all of a sudden they get Iggy, and might get Gallinari." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/HwKzzqK81W — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

They also off-loaded Justice Winslow and the mercurial Dion Waiters, both of whom now land in Memphis.

Seems like a few good moves for the Heat, who will undoubtedly be better, be more mature, and have one of the most experienced rosters in the NBA.

But does experience beat Giannis Antetokounmpo?

"Iggy helps. Jimmy Butler's been taxed a lot this season. Iguodala is the type of guy defensively is going to guard 2s and 3 and take some of the pressure off some of the other guys. … They're not on Milwaukee's level unless they add Gallinari." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/wtRiacF5bq — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2020

Milwaukee is on a different stratosphere than not only its East rivals, but most of its challengers in the West.

The updated NBA standings through Wednesday's action. pic.twitter.com/jVMDS7YvTD — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2020

Can Iguodala help Miami enter the conversation with the NBA’s best team? Will his defensive effort – again, at age 36 – be able to make things difficult for Giannis?

Plus we haven’t seen Iguodala at all this season. He’s refused to play for Memphis since the season began, which the Grizzlies have taken notice of, might we add.

Dillon Brooks reacts to the Andre Iguodala situation just days before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline. "A guy that's on our team but doesn't wanna be on our team. I can't wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about." pic.twitter.com/KR6bGCgtpJ — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) February 4, 2020

This is great stuff from Dillon Brooks.

“Now we have a player that we’re getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we’re good.” Dillon Brooks reacts to the Iggy trade 👀 (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/y7ZtMCLJb0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2020

Amazing.

Iguodala should – and will – move the needle for Miami.

He just won’t move it far enough.