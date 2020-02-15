NBA All-Star Weekend is a joyous time of the year, mostly for NBA players, considering it serves as a break near the middle of the 82-game season.

And now that we’re well into Saturday – with the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge on tap for tonight – we can already feel the excitement from some of the world’s greatest athletes.

Trae Young kicked off Friday night’s Rising Stars Game with some on-court shenanigans:

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, the NBA’s top two rookies, connected for a little magic shortly after:

Not to be outdone is last year’s top rookie, Luka Doncic:

But let’s go back to Zion for a second, and talk about how rude he was to the to the All-Star equipment:

😅😂 @Zionwilliamson is a liability for basketball hoops everywhere (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/3KQhaJ7EFT — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

Miles Bridges, the Rising Stars Game’s MVP, got a little disrespectful with the basket as well:

And Morant kept the rim punishment coming:

In the end, Team USA emerged victorious:

🔥🙌 Team USA takes down Team World in the #NBAAllStar Rising Stars Game pic.twitter.com/RVV4DoorFt — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

Moving to Saturday, anticipation is beginning to build for the Dunk Contest:

We've got some high fliers this year ✈️🙌 Who you got in the NBA Dunk Contest: @Double0AG, @TheRea1DJones, @pconnaughton or someone else? — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

Aaron Gordon plans to bring out the big guns:

"I got some dunks that have never been done in the NBA Dunk Contest before"@Double0AG is ready to put on a show tonight 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/4EB8AXa8Z6 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

Maybe one day down the line we’ll see Gordon vs. Morant vs. Williamson vs. Bridges in this famous dunk-off?

We can dream.

Before the two All-Star teams took the floor to practice for Sunday’s game, players spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including the late Kobe Bryant:

💜💛 @KingJames, @Giannis_An34 and other NBA All-Stars share their best Kobe Bryant stories and reflect on his legacy. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/USAVKzEFWP — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

The mythical All-Star one-on-one event became a major topic among the players:

Admit it, you'd love to see these 1-on-1 matchups 🍿 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fp8x7S1ao2 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

There were even some parenting lessons being offered:

What's @russwest44's advice to new parents? Be patient 😅 pic.twitter.com/FjoLTrzbXa — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

Some of the talk revolved around talk itself:

After media responsibilities were done, it was time for the All-Stars to take the floor.

And with that came the best moment of the day:

How amazing is that?!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James followed up with routines of their own.

The fun has just begun. Stay tuned for updates from the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout later this evening.