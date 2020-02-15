The fun has commenced at NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend is a joyous time of the year, mostly for NBA players, considering it serves as a break near the middle of the 82-game season.
And now that we’re well into Saturday – with the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge on tap for tonight – we can already feel the excitement from some of the world’s greatest athletes.
Trae Young kicked off Friday night’s Rising Stars Game with some on-court shenanigans:
👀😅 @TheTraeYoung strikes again
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, the NBA’s top two rookies, connected for a little magic shortly after:
🔥🔨 @JaMorant ➡️ @Zionwilliamson just like old times
Not to be outdone is last year’s top rookie, Luka Doncic:
🚨🤯 @luka7doncic from HALF COURT at the buzzer!
But let’s go back to Zion for a second, and talk about how rude he was to the to the All-Star equipment:
😅😂 @Zionwilliamson is a liability for basketball hoops everywhere
Miles Bridges, the Rising Stars Game’s MVP, got a little disrespectful with the basket as well:
😤💪 @MilesBridges what did the rim do to you?
And Morant kept the rim punishment coming:
🌪😱 @JaMorant 360 SLAM #NBAAllStar
In the end, Team USA emerged victorious:
🔥🙌 Team USA takes down Team World in the #NBAAllStar Rising Stars Game pic.twitter.com/RVV4DoorFt
Moving to Saturday, anticipation is beginning to build for the Dunk Contest:
We've got some high fliers this year ✈️🙌
Who you got in the NBA Dunk Contest: @Double0AG, @TheRea1DJones, @pconnaughton or someone else?
Aaron Gordon plans to bring out the big guns:
"I got some dunks that have never been done in the NBA Dunk Contest before"@Double0AG is ready to put on a show tonight 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/4EB8AXa8Z6
Maybe one day down the line we’ll see Gordon vs. Morant vs. Williamson vs. Bridges in this famous dunk-off?
We can dream.
Before the two All-Star teams took the floor to practice for Sunday’s game, players spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including the late Kobe Bryant:
💜💛 @KingJames, @Giannis_An34 and other NBA All-Stars share their best Kobe Bryant stories and reflect on his legacy. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/USAVKzEFWP
The mythical All-Star one-on-one event became a major topic among the players:
Admit it, you'd love to see these 1-on-1 matchups 🍿 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fp8x7S1ao2
There were even some parenting lessons being offered:
What's @russwest44's advice to new parents? Be patient 😅 pic.twitter.com/FjoLTrzbXa
Some of the talk revolved around talk itself:
Who has the best trash talk in the league?@buddyhield, @Double0AG, @shaiglalex, @Bam1of1, @jaytatum0 and @JimmyButler make their picks ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vc5gEGPlRe
After media responsibilities were done, it was time for the All-Stars to take the floor.
And with that came the best moment of the day:
Kawhi shows off his moves! 🕺#NBAAllStarPractice presented by AT&T on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pR2beOtXdt
How amazing is that?!
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James followed up with routines of their own.
😂 @Giannis_An34 brought his dance moves to #NBAAllStar practice pic.twitter.com/jNhyzrjbDr
#TeamLeBron is introduced for #NBAAllStarPractice presented by AT&T on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Mr6sTBf1VI
The fun has just begun. Stay tuned for updates from the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout later this evening.