The fun has commenced at NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is a joyous time of the year, mostly for NBA players, considering it serves as a break near the middle of the 82-game season.

And now that we’re well into Saturday – with the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge on tap for tonight – we can already feel the excitement from some of the world’s greatest athletes.

Trae Young kicked off Friday night’s Rising Stars Game with some on-court shenanigans:

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, the NBA’s top two rookies, connected for a little magic shortly after:

Not to be outdone is last year’s top rookie, Luka Doncic:

But let’s go back to Zion for a second, and talk about how rude he was to the to the All-Star equipment:

Miles Bridges, the Rising Stars Game’s MVP, got a little disrespectful with the basket as well:

And Morant kept the rim punishment coming:

In the end, Team USA emerged victorious:

Moving to Saturday, anticipation is beginning to build for the Dunk Contest:

Aaron Gordon plans to bring out the big guns:

Maybe one day down the line we’ll see Gordon vs. Morant vs. Williamson vs. Bridges in this famous dunk-off?

We can dream.

Before the two All-Star teams took the floor to practice for Sunday’s game, players spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including the late Kobe Bryant:

The mythical All-Star one-on-one event became a major topic among the players:

There were even some parenting lessons being offered:

Some of the talk revolved around talk itself:

After media responsibilities were done, it was time for the All-Stars to take the floor.

And with that came the best moment of the day:

How amazing is that?!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James followed up with routines of their own.

The fun has just begun. Stay tuned for updates from the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout later this evening.