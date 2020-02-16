NBA All-Star Saturday night is the most interesting night of All-Star Weekend.

And interestingly enough, we picked two of the winners.

Article continues below ...

Anticipation for the evening was at an all-time high:

All-Star Saturday is about to be a movie 🔥 Coverage starts on @NBAonTNT NOW pic.twitter.com/Japk7hkpGk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

Skills Challenge

In an event usually reserved for guards and wing players, the bigs showed up and showed out this year.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and Indiana Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis dominated the field en route to going head-to-head in the final round.

Adebayo proved to be the more skillful of the two, taking the trophy back with him to South Beach.

We picked reigning champ Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics to win.

Consider us shocked.

3-Point Contest

Sparks flew in the 3-Point Contest, as it came down to a battle of three sharpshooters: Devin Booker, Buddy Hield and Davis Bertans.

Buddy Hield heats up late for a first round score of 27! He's moving on to the final round. #MtnDew3PT #StateFarmSaturday 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/gt6NO2J6ix — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

Davis Bertans went OFF to end his round 👀 #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/cLs5Bu8QF8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

After a close round one, in which all three crossed the 25-point mark, the final round appeared to belong to Booker after catching fire for 26 points.

My God Devin Booker!!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 16, 2020

Final Round : 26 Points@DevinBook comes in 2nd in the #MtnDew3pt! (Record : Still yet to be defeated) pic.twitter.com/Q5fXq45BDh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 16, 2020

But the night would belong to Hield, as he made a buzzer-beating money ball on his last rack to outduel Booker and score 27 to take home the trophy.

Buddy Hield all 3-Pt Contest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fn14t318mO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2020

BUDDY HIELD WINS IT ON THE LAST SHOT! #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/P79YaVm0JO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

Of course, we picked Hield earlier this week.

Dunk Contest

Only Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. could follow up that 3-point shootout.

In fact, regulation wasn’t enough, as both guys had to break out two extra dunks to decide a winner.

And it was one incredible dunk…

Aaron Gordon deserves an 800 for this dunk. Might be one of the best ever.#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/P1lNLqOrHH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

…after another.

DERRICK JONES JR! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/akRSPUdBTk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

Ultimately, Jones Jr. was named the winner.

But it wasn’t without controversy, considering Gordon did this:

Unbelievable that Aaron Gordon dunked over 7'5" Tacko Fall and didn't get a 50.#ATTSlamDunk (@ATT) pic.twitter.com/JTxKYCK7MO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

The controversial ruling set Twitter ablaze.

y’all just made my decision easier 🤝💯 https://t.co/RNV80N0cIY — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2020

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

Fortunately for us, we picked Jones Jr.

Two out of three ain’t bad.