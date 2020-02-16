Relive an electric and controversial NBA All-Star Saturday night

NBA All-Star Saturday night is the most interesting night of All-Star Weekend.

And interestingly enough, we picked two of the winners.

Parks And Recreation Brush Shoulders GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Anticipation for the evening was at an all-time high:

 

Skills Challenge

In an event usually reserved for guards and wing players, the bigs showed up and showed out this year.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and Indiana Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis dominated the field en route to going head-to-head in the final round.

Adebayo proved to be the more skillful of the two, taking the trophy back with him to South Beach.

We picked reigning champ Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics to win.

Consider us shocked.

 

3-Point Contest

Sparks flew in the 3-Point Contest, as it came down to a battle of three sharpshooters: Devin Booker, Buddy Hield and Davis Bertans.

After a close round one, in which all three crossed the 25-point mark, the final round appeared to belong to Booker after catching fire for 26 points.

But the night would belong to Hield, as he made a buzzer-beating money ball on his last rack to outduel Booker and score 27 to take home the trophy.

Of course, we picked Hield earlier this week.

Dunk Contest

Only Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. could follow up that 3-point shootout.

In fact, regulation wasn’t enough, as both guys had to break out two extra dunks to decide a winner.

And it was one incredible dunk…

…after another.

Ultimately, Jones Jr. was named the winner.

But it wasn’t without controversy, considering Gordon did this:

The controversial ruling set Twitter ablaze.

Fortunately for us, we picked Jones Jr.

Two out of three ain’t bad.