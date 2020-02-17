With its new format, the NBA All-Star Game is now the greatest thing since sliced bread.

At least that’s what fans and media think, nearly on a universal scale.

"I've never seen players in an All-Star game, for the NBA, compete this hard in the 4th quarter. It got me thinking: When was the last time we saw that much talent on the floor competing at that level? … It's the best NBA All-Star Game I've seen in years." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/rJCPlW8sdg Article continues below ... — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

This is by far the best #NBAAAllStar game of all-time. Great job @NBA — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) February 17, 2020

Man, I knocked the format of the #NBAAAllStar game, but this is incredible. Feels like a dang playoff game the way these guys are playing! Really hope this turns a leaf for more competitive All-Star games. — Daniel Cross (@danny__cross) February 17, 2020

Seriously…when is the last time Twitter actually agreed on something across the board?

That begs the question – did Sunday represent the greatest All-Star Game of all time?

"This is the best All-Star Game I've seen in years. … I think a good portion of it is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant. And guys are fighting for supremacy. Giannis has the title of MVP but it's still LeBron's league, and Kawhi is still the Finals MVP." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/QxfhpOjaMx — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

It looks like most are saying yes, and there are several reasons why, outside of just the competitive nature of the fourth quarter.

So far, during this NBA season – more than any of the past decade or more – there is a battle for individual supremacy.

"Boom! Way to go, Kawhi. You deserved to win the MVP."@RealSkipBayless celebrates Kawhi's All-Star MVP rocking his @newbalance OMN1S "Heat Wave" pic.twitter.com/d65w2z6TYP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

In other words, LeBron James’ “king” title is up for grabs.

And that became evident on Sunday night, when both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard – LeBron’s own teammate in the All-Star Game – ramped up their effort throughout the contest and specifically in the final frame.

When is the last time you’ve seen defense like that in the All-Star Game?

When is the last time you’ve seen LeBron defended like that?

You mean to tell us Giannis wasn’t taking this personally?

HE WAS.

As for Kawhi, he’s not a guy who is really known as a three-point specialist…but he hit eight threes!

You mean to tell us he wasn’t aiming to be the first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP winner?

Players with multiple Finals MVPs and an All-Star MVP in NBA history: Willis Reed

Larry Bird

Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan

Shaquille O'Neal

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/J9YHDWDCWB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2020

Giannis and Kawhi are not only fighting for the NBA title. They are fighting for LeBron’s title.

"It was amazingly and eerily fitting that Kawhi won the 1st annual Kobe Bryant MVP Award because I can make a case that Kawhi was closer to Kobe than any current NBA player." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lXuDHesOZi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Aside from the individual competition within the game, there was the Kobe Bryant element.

"I loved last night's 4th quarter. Something happened that created an incredible liftoff. Maybe it was playing with Kobe's inspiration and spirit." —@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/D7ILycIEtC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

That final hour felt like Kobe Bryant’s dream scenario.

The all stars this year honored Kobe the best way possible….going out there and competing against each other as hard as they did!! #Respect #Compete #KobeForever pic.twitter.com/oXQ5FikRnt — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) February 17, 2020

That was the best pick-up game in the world.

You know what else that All-Star Game accomplished?

It generated interest. It generated opinion. It generated controversy.

.@DaTrillStak5 has a solution to fix the ending of the All Star Game: “The guy that fouled, and the guy that got fouled go 1-on-1.” pic.twitter.com/cDETu3HV1Z — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Might seem like a crazy idea from Jackson…but who thought the fourth quarter of the game would be a do-or-die game to 157 points???

The game also generated a villian.

They're really taking charges in the All-Star game 😅 via @Raptors | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ah2trhDIi3 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 17, 2020

Who thought that Kyle Lowry would be taking game-saving charges?

Like, more than one of them?

James Harden thought he had the winning 3, but Kyle Lowry drew the offensive foul! #NBAAllStar 🎥: @BleacherReport

pic.twitter.com/HPj5wKtS06 — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) February 17, 2020

Might seem like a small thing, but Lowry divided the Twittersphere, and that was fun.

Don’t ever put Kyle Lowry in the all star game again. Ever. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) February 17, 2020

LeBron trying to chasedown the entire opposing team, Kyle Lowry making viewers pull their hair out, James Harden launching bricks … a playoff game has broken out at the United Center. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 17, 2020

I think we finally figured out what the All-Star Game needed: More Kyle Lowry. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) February 17, 2020

Amazing All-Star game, but you shouldn’t be able to end it on a free throw. Also…Kyle Lowry is a real one. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 17, 2020

Regardless of fan reaction – all of which we couldn’t add due to some colorful language – the game needed Lowry.

"When was the last time you saw somebody take a charge at an All Star Game? … Is this an All Star Game or an NBA Finals Game? It had that intensity in the 4th quarter."@ShannonSharpe on the new NBA All Star Game format pic.twitter.com/zrSmiUATQp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Unc has spoken – 12 out of 10.

So, what are your thoughts?