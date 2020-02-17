The NBA All-Star Game was a great show for more reasons than just that fourth quarter

With its new format, the NBA All-Star Game is now the greatest thing since sliced bread.

At least that’s what fans and media think, nearly on a universal scale.

Seriously…when is the last time Twitter actually agreed on something across the board?

That begs the question – did Sunday represent the greatest All-Star Game of all time?

It looks like most are saying yes, and there are several reasons why, outside of just the competitive nature of the fourth quarter.

So far, during this NBA season – more than any of the past decade or more – there is a battle for individual supremacy.

In other words, LeBron James’ “king” title is up for grabs.

And that became evident on Sunday night, when both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard – LeBron’s own teammate in the All-Star Game – ramped up their effort throughout the contest and specifically in the final frame.

When is the last time you’ve seen defense like that in the All-Star Game?

Confused Will Smith GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

When is the last time you’ve seen LeBron defended like that?

Steve Martin Idk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You mean to tell us Giannis wasn’t taking this personally?

HE WAS.

As for Kawhi, he’s not a guy who is really known as a three-point specialist…but he hit eight threes!

You mean to tell us he wasn’t aiming to be the first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP winner?

Giannis and Kawhi are not only fighting for the NBA title. They are fighting for LeBron’s title.

Aside from the individual competition within the game, there was the Kobe Bryant element.

That final hour felt like Kobe Bryant’s dream scenario.

That was the best pick-up game in the world.

You know what else that All-Star Game accomplished?

It generated interest. It generated opinion. It generated controversy.

Might seem like a crazy idea from Jackson…but who thought the fourth quarter of the game would be a do-or-die game to 157 points???

The game also generated a villian.

Who thought that Kyle Lowry would be taking game-saving charges?

Like, more than one of them?

Might seem like a small thing, but Lowry divided the Twittersphere, and that was fun.

Regardless of fan reaction – all of which we couldn’t add due to some colorful language – the game needed Lowry.

Unc has spoken – 12 out of 10.

So, what are your thoughts?