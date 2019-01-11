Nikola Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Clippers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Russell Westbrook’s triple-double with 24 points, 24 rebounds and 13 assists and outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 154-147 victory in double-overtime on Thursday night.

Aldridge had seven points in the second overtime and Derrick White added four points, a steal and a block of Jerami Grant at the rim with San Antonio up 148-144 with less than 2 minutes remaining. White finished with 23 points and Marco Belinelli made all five of his 3-point attempts while scoring 19 points for the Spurs, who have won seven straight at home.

San Antonio made its first 14 3-pointers to set a franchise record — but still needed two overtime periods to topple Oklahoma City.

Aldridge surpassed his previous career high of 45 points, which he set against Utah on March 23, 2018.

The Thunder lost their seventh straight in San Antonio despite Westbrook’s huge game. Paul George scored 30 points and Grant added 25 points and 12 rebounds, but fouled out with 25 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

NUGGETS 121, CLIPPERS 100

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double and the Nuggets extended their home winning streak to 11 with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points, and Mason Plumlee added a season-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They’re 17-3 at home.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 against his former team.

HEAT 115, CELTICS 99

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 18 and Miami connected on a season-high 18 3-pointers on the way to beating Boston.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 14 points, and Justise Winslow finished with 13 points and a career-best 11 assists. Miami had 33 assists on 45 field goals.

Kyrie Irving had 22 points. for the Celtics. After scoring a season-high 135 points a night earlier in a home victory over Indiana, they were held under 100 for only the fourth time this season.

KINGS 112, PISTONS 102

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 18 points, Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Kings beat the Detroit Pistons with Blake Griffin out for rest.

Iman Shumpert had 13 points and De’Aaron Fox had 12 points and six assists for the Kings, who had lost five of six.

Stanley Johnson had 16 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 15 points and Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four straight and 9 of 11.

Griffin, Detroit’s scoring leader, got the night off after playing 37 minutes Wednesday night in a 113-100 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He did not have a rebound in that game, the first time that had happened in his eight-year pro career.