This one should have been a slam dunk.

After a jaw-dropping performance in the dunk contest, Aaron Gordon came up short – again.

"It's a wrap bro. I feel like I should have two trophies." @Double0AG is done with the dunk contest 💔 Article continues below ... (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/BG9yW87HB1 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 16, 2020

Gordon was edged out by Zach LaVine in 2016, and after losing to Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night in Chicago, he won’t be back for round three.

We don’t blame him.

The Slam Dunk Contest took place over two rounds. In the first round, four players performed two dunks, and the two highest scorers – Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. – moved on to the final round to execute two more dunks to determine the winner.

Okay, so there were some impressive dunks, and we give credit where credit is due to Jones.

Derrick Jones Jr. capped off his #ATTSlamDunk victory from the FT line 😤 pic.twitter.com/qg0VVi7JbT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

His final dunk was solid, earning him a 48 out of 50.

I still think Derrick Jones Jr's last dunk was a little better than Aaron Gordon's last dunk. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 16, 2020

Possibly. But we can’t ignore that Gordon dunked over Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall – he’s 7-foot- 5.

You heard that correctly.

7-foot-5.

👀 @Double0AG really dunked over a 7'5 guy and didn't win (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/SlTslhQ9zD — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 16, 2020

Giannis was everyone’s reaction.

We were in shock.

But, the judges shocked us even further. Gordon was awarded a 47 out of 50, making Jones the winner.

🏆 @TheRea1DJones is the 2020 Slam Dunk Champion! pic.twitter.com/1WVtQUBGOc — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 16, 2020

The judges gave out perfect scores to these two like candy, which meant the competition had to go to the infamous “Dunk-off,” otherwise known as sudden death.

And Gordon lost because of that dunk over Fall.

"In dunk contest history, Aaron Gordon has 2 of the top 5 dunks ever… Aaron Gordon deserved to win this one."@ShannonSharpe on Gordon's second-place finish in the Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/9Nmq2IOx9h — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Parker and Common gave Gordon a 10 for his final dunk, with the other three judges – Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen and Chadwick Boseman – awarded him a 9.

Allegedly, the plan was to have him tie with Jones and keep the competition going.

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ …But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

But a tie is never ideal.

Fans quickly blamed Wade for playing favorites, considering he played with Jones in Miami.

Wade clapped back though!

“I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that!” 😂@DwyaneWade responds to those saying he was biased as a judge in the Dunk Contest. @stance pic.twitter.com/FkBvJ6IWl7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2020

He’s right. There were three other judges that gave him a 9.

Because yes, the dunk wasn’t perfect – he clipped Tacko’s head.

"I'm getting tired of Aaron Gordon going up and taking the ball off somebody's neck and dunking it. On the Tacko Fall dunk, Tacko leans forward and let AG go over his head. He eliminated about a foot. I'm not buying it, that was a 9." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/13bpqsr8FX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

But he still made a dunk over a 7-foot-5 man, and furthermore, had the gall to try it.

We weren’t the only ones that were upset.

Many athletes, fans and broadcasters took to social media to express their distaste with the judging:

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

THAT’S BULLJIVE AARON GORDON GOT ROBBED IN THE DUNK CONTEST. GORDON DUNKED OVER THE TALLEST PLAYER IN THE NBA AND GOT A 47. FOH🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 16, 2020

judges are wilding 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2020

AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020

That’s worth nothing when you get robbed twice https://t.co/ew1S9yS6se — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 16, 2020

But, he is still the winner in all our eyes.

I feel sick for AG man. You re the people champ bro @Double0AG !!!❤️❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2020

Peoples 2x Champ @Double0AG much love bro! — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) February 16, 2020

It seems the fans have spoken.

Did Aaron Gordon get robbed? — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 16, 2020

All we need now is a fan petition to convince AG to give it one more go.