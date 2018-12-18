A day after trading for him, Suns waive G Austin Rivers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Austin Rivers, a day after he was obtained in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

In a deal finalized over the weekend and announced Monday, the Suns acquired Rivers and Kelly Oubre from the Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

If he clears waivers, Rivers becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rivers appeared in 29 games for Washington, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the field. He averaged 15.1 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers, the 10th overall pick in the draft by New Orleans in 2012, is the son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers.